Short Interest in Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Increases By 66.7%

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jollibee Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Jollibee Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Jollibee Foods alerts:

Shares of JBFCY traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $15.61. 248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43. Jollibee Foods has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $17.95.

Jollibee Foods Corporation, doing business as Jollibee, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Hard Rock Cafe, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortas Frontera, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Panda Express names.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Jollibee Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jollibee Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.