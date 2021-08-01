Short Interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Decreases By 31.4%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 905,300 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the June 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oceanlink Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 15,513,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,062,000 after buying an additional 5,277,634 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,276,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in LexinFintech by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 90,937 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

LexinFintech stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.90. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. The business had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

