Short Interest in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Decreases By 42.9%

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $72,604.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 90,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGU traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.12. 28,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,091. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

