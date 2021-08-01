Short Interest in Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Rises By 43.8%

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Maiden Holdings North America stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.95. 7,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,907. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95. Maiden Holdings North America has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $24.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%.

