Short Interest in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Grows By 44.2%

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the June 30th total of 714,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 370,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

MKS Instruments stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.44. 575,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,780. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $101.78 and a 12-month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 18.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,791,000 after purchasing an additional 89,110 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.8% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

