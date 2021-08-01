Short Interest in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Drops By 38.9%

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 3,830,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,046,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $267,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,095,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $175,938,000 after purchasing an additional 808,700 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,261,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,898,000 after purchasing an additional 903,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,333,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,299,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,520,000 after purchasing an additional 280,947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. 1,977,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

