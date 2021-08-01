Short Interest in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Increases By 42.5%

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the June 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.07. 4,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,705. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $179.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 8.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NC. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in NACCO Industries in the second quarter worth about $5,052,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NACCO Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and natural resources businesses. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies, as well as with activated carbon producers in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Navajo Nation.

