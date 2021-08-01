Short Interest in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Drops By 49.5%

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the June 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NREF. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 28,984 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NREF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. 24,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.29. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 889.18 and a quick ratio of 889.18.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 103.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 123.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NREF. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

