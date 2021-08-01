Short Interest in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Grows By 43.7%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the June 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NBB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,460. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.14. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $24.13.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBB. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 12.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $227,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.