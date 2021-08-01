Short Interest in OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Grows By 45.2%

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the June 30th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 264.8 days.

OTCMKTS OBIIF remained flat at $$209.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.00. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $209.00 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

