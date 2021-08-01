Short Interest in Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Rises By 70.1%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,100 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the June 30th total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OBELF opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $224.88 million, a PE ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.72. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $4.06.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $74.86 million during the quarter.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.