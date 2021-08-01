Short Interest in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Rises By 31.2%

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the June 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 979,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 300,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 149,732 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,710,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $754,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

NASDAQ ODT opened at $3.34 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.