Short Interest in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Expands By 42.0%

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the June 30th total of 15,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PMV Consumer Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 15,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,228. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74. PMV Consumer Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Get PMV Consumer Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMVC. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 140.5% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 39,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 2,164.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 292,238 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.