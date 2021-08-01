Short Interest in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Drops By 43.0%

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the June 30th total of 22,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 48,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after buying an additional 33,577 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.38. 8,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,642. The company has a market capitalization of $132.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.23. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 27.14%. On average, analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.