Short Interest in Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Increases By 47.7%

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,200 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the June 30th total of 121,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Takara Bio stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. Takara Bio has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.00.
Takara Bio Company Profile
