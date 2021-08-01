Short Interest in U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Decreases By 24.2%

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 200,909 shares of U.S. Well Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $200,909.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 200,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,909. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in U.S. Well Services by 741.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77,020 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of USWS opened at $0.96 on Friday. U.S. Well Services has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $86.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.67.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.