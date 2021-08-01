Short Interest in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Drops By 44.8%

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,200 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the June 30th total of 875,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 143 shares of company stock worth $3,011 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH remained flat at $$23.28 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.14. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $24.05.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

