Short Interest in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Decreases By 29.9%

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the June 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

UL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.53. 1,895,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

