Short Interest in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Increases By 27.7%

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the June 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of UAMY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. 3,189,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,554. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $103.39 million, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in United States Antimony in the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of United States Antimony by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 69,260 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of United States Antimony by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 95,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.