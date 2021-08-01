Short Interest in West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Declines By 33.3%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,900 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 674,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.5 days.

OTCMKTS WFRSF opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78. West African Resources has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $0.93.

Get West African Resources alerts:

About West African Resources

West African Resources Ltd. engages in exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Sanbrado Gold and Sartenga copper-gold-molybdenum projects. The company was founded by Richard Hyde on September 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.