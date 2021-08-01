SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the June 30th total of 73,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBOW shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $241.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.11. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 130.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gabriel L. Ellisor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $66,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,628.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $3,712,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 33,445 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

