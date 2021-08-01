Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Gap Down to $18.07

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.07, but opened at $17.01. Singular Genomics Systems shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.79.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

