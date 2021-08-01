Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.60.

SIX opened at $41.55 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.95.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. On average, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,991 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,847,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,427,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 886.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,963,000 after purchasing an additional 908,151 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

