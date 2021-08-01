Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.74 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKLZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.45.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKLZ stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.08. 11,677,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,812,341. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.34 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19. Skillz has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

