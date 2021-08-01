SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) PT Raised to $67.00 at Raymond James

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $66.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 65.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 2.05. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

