Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.530-$2.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.

Shares of SWKS traded down $12.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,405,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,222. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.86.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

