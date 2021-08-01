SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.41. SLM reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. SLM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, lifted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

SLM opened at $18.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.42. SLM has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SLM by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 230,048 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter worth about $2,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SLM by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 715,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SLM by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 169,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 65,528 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,524,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,539,000 after buying an additional 625,660 shares during the period.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

