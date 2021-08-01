SLR Senior Investment (SUNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 million. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 137.41%. On average, analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46. SLR Senior Investment has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $16.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUNS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Senior Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

