SM Energy (NYSE:SM) vs. Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Critical Analysis

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get SM Energy alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SM Energy and Crescent Point Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 1 4 4 0 2.33 Crescent Point Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90

SM Energy currently has a consensus target price of $20.63, suggesting a potential upside of 10.29%. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus target price of $6.97, suggesting a potential upside of 89.98%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than SM Energy.

Profitability

This table compares SM Energy and Crescent Point Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy -45.85% -0.38% -0.15% Crescent Point Energy 89.04% 10.74% 5.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SM Energy and Crescent Point Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $1.13 billion 2.00 -$764.61 million ($0.23) -81.30 Crescent Point Energy $1.26 billion 1.69 -$1.88 billion $0.25 14.68

SM Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crescent Point Energy. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Point Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SM Energy has a beta of 6.13, indicating that its stock price is 513% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.96, indicating that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.0% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of SM Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats SM Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. Crescent Point Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.