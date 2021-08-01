Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Short Interest Down 23.6% in July

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,200 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 668,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 645,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 191,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 21,623 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

SNN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.93. 846,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,057. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

