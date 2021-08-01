SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Declares $1.50 Dividend

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, August 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:SWI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.24. 1,483,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.56. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.00.

SolarWinds shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 30th.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.91.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

