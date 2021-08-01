SONO (SONO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, SONO has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SONO has a total market cap of $13,970.14 and $5.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,880.98 or 1.00001225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00030877 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.37 or 0.00984644 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.89 or 0.00376991 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.80 or 0.00403061 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005733 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00075101 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004698 BTC.

About SONO

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONO’s official website is sonohub.ru

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

