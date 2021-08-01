Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

NYSE:SON traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.79. The stock had a trading volume of 514,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,578. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.26.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

SON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

