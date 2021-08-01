Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 3.1% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $55.00 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

