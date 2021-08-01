Sound Income Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.52.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $687.20 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $680.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $640.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

