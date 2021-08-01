Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $755,000 Position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,476 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000.

BIZD stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.16. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

