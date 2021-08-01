Sound Income Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX opened at $101.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $196.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.37. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.52.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

