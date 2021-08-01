Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392,749 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,964,000 after buying an additional 384,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,814,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,571,000 after buying an additional 48,458 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,216,000 after buying an additional 237,081 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $77.36 and a 52 week high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

