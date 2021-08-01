Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Short Interest Up 49.0% in July

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,500 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the June 30th total of 658,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Southwest Gas stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,756. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.33.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,340 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,389,000 after purchasing an additional 79,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,227,000 after purchasing an additional 120,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,497,000 after buying an additional 77,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

