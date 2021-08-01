S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.950-$13.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE SPGI traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $428.72. 1,571,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,499. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.90. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $429.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $454.33.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in S&P Global stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

