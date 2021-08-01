SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SBRKF opened at $11.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $11.38.
About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA
Read More: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.