SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SBRKF opened at $11.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

Get SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA alerts:

About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties brokerage, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as active management and securities management services.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.