SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.80. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 27.3% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $895,000. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 214,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 34,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

