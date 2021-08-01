SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 4,342.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at $289,000.

Shares of FLRN opened at $30.64 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $30.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.65.

