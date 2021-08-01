Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.18.

Shares of TOY opened at C$47.83 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$22.75 and a 52 week high of C$49.50. The company has a market cap of C$4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.49.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$400.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 1.6799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

