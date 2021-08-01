Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Spirit Realty Capital has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.060-3.140 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $50.22 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

