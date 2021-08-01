Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6675 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Sprague Resources has increased its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sprague Resources has a payout ratio of 182.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sprague Resources to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 127.1%.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Shares of Sprague Resources stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. Sprague Resources has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.84.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.20 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 45.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRLP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other Sprague Resources news, insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,599 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $287,075.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,325.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth A. Bowman sold 2,340 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $62,267.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,152,907 shares of company stock worth $530,844,275.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.