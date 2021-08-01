Sprout Social (SPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Sprout Social to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sprout Social to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.85 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.42.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $80,284.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 224,291 shares of company stock valued at $17,462,208 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPT. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

