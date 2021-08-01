Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 5,103 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $102,877.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,179 shares of company stock worth $470,187 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.32. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.83.

IGM Biosciences Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.