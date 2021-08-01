Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 386.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NMIH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of NMI by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NMI by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $22.02 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.86.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

