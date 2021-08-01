Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 25,975 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 336.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,433,000 after purchasing an additional 486,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,972,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,124,000 after purchasing an additional 102,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Camping World by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 42,779 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Camping World by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after purchasing an additional 324,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,313,000. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $39.36 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.55.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $19,627,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.